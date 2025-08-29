Left Menu

Controversy over Equestrian Selection for Youth Asian Games Surfaces

The Equestrian Federation of India faces internal conflicts as rival factions submit different athlete lists for the Youth Asian Games selection. Vaasvi Khaitan has approached the Delhi High Court over unclear selection criteria, emphasizing the lack of transparency and fairness in the process.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-08-2025 16:14 IST | Created: 29-08-2025 16:14 IST
Controversy over Equestrian Selection for Youth Asian Games Surfaces
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A new controversy has emerged within the Equestrian Federation of India (EFI) as competing factions submitted separate lists of athletes to the Indian Olympic Association for the upcoming Youth Asian Games. Rider Vaasvi Khaitan has taken legal action, seeking clarity on the selection criteria.

Vaasvi Khaitan, fearing potential exclusion from the Indian squad due to the 'absence of a clear selection criteria,' approached the Delhi High Court, which set September 1 for the hearing. Meanwhile, the final list submission deadline is August 31, with the Youth Asian Games scheduled in Bahrain from October 22-31.

Acting EFI President Colonel Jagat Singh submitted a list without Vaasvi, whereas Secretary General Colonel Jaiveer Singh included her. Singh claimed no athletes had sought clarification from them, asserting selections were merit-based. However, questions about adherence to EFI statutes and transparency remain.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
BJP Warns MLA Kushwaha After Bhind Collector Spat

BJP Warns MLA Kushwaha After Bhind Collector Spat

 India
2
Delhi's Record-Breaking Wettest August in 15 Years

Delhi's Record-Breaking Wettest August in 15 Years

 India
3
Tragic End: Relationship Conflict Turns Fatal in Kutch

Tragic End: Relationship Conflict Turns Fatal in Kutch

 India
4
Delhi Metro Heist: Female Gang Busted

Delhi Metro Heist: Female Gang Busted

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Hidden Divide: How Debt and Wealth Shape Household Reactions to Interest Rates

From Airports to Aviation Fuel: ADB’s Market Solutions Power Green Investments

AI and Satellites Monitor Sustainable Rice Cultivation Amid Punjab’s Groundwater Crisis

Open-Source AI Model Predicts Groundwater Levels for Proactive Water Governance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025