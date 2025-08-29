Controversy over Equestrian Selection for Youth Asian Games Surfaces

A new controversy has emerged within the Equestrian Federation of India (EFI) as competing factions submitted separate lists of athletes to the Indian Olympic Association for the upcoming Youth Asian Games. Rider Vaasvi Khaitan has taken legal action, seeking clarity on the selection criteria.

Vaasvi Khaitan, fearing potential exclusion from the Indian squad due to the 'absence of a clear selection criteria,' approached the Delhi High Court, which set September 1 for the hearing. Meanwhile, the final list submission deadline is August 31, with the Youth Asian Games scheduled in Bahrain from October 22-31.

Acting EFI President Colonel Jagat Singh submitted a list without Vaasvi, whereas Secretary General Colonel Jaiveer Singh included her. Singh claimed no athletes had sought clarification from them, asserting selections were merit-based. However, questions about adherence to EFI statutes and transparency remain.

