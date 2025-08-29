Netherlands Squad Shake-Up: New Faces for World Cup Qualifiers

The Netherlands national football team, under the guidance of coach Ronald Koeman, has unveiled its 25-man squad for the upcoming World Cup qualifiers. Prominent among the selections are newcomers Robin Roefs, Sunderland's goalkeeper, and Feyenoord captain Sem Steijn, both receiving their first call-ups.

Returning to the lineup is key defender Jurrien Timber, recovered from an injury sustained in June. Notably, the roster sees the return of first-choice goalkeeper Bart Verbruggen, back from a hiatus marked by missed matches against Finland and Malta.

The squad also faces challenges with injuries, notably Liverpool's Jeremie Frimpong. The selection process emphasized readiness, culminating in the inclusion of a recently fit Memphis Depay, eyeing records in the scoring charts.

