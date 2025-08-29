Netherlands Squad Shake-Up: New Faces for World Cup Qualifiers
The Netherlands football squad, announced by Ronald Koeman, includes debut call-ups for Robin Roefs and Sem Steijn, returning stars, and injury updates for upcoming World Cup qualifiers. Key players returning include Bart Verbruggen and Jurrien Timber, while Memphis Depay is back from injury.
The Netherlands national football team, under the guidance of coach Ronald Koeman, has unveiled its 25-man squad for the upcoming World Cup qualifiers. Prominent among the selections are newcomers Robin Roefs, Sunderland's goalkeeper, and Feyenoord captain Sem Steijn, both receiving their first call-ups.
Returning to the lineup is key defender Jurrien Timber, recovered from an injury sustained in June. Notably, the roster sees the return of first-choice goalkeeper Bart Verbruggen, back from a hiatus marked by missed matches against Finland and Malta.
The squad also faces challenges with injuries, notably Liverpool's Jeremie Frimpong. The selection process emphasized readiness, culminating in the inclusion of a recently fit Memphis Depay, eyeing records in the scoring charts.
