Netherlands Squad Shake-Up: New Faces for World Cup Qualifiers

The Netherlands football squad, announced by Ronald Koeman, includes debut call-ups for Robin Roefs and Sem Steijn, returning stars, and injury updates for upcoming World Cup qualifiers. Key players returning include Bart Verbruggen and Jurrien Timber, while Memphis Depay is back from injury.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-08-2025 16:38 IST | Created: 29-08-2025 16:38 IST
Netherlands Squad Shake-Up: New Faces for World Cup Qualifiers
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Netherlands national football team, under the guidance of coach Ronald Koeman, has unveiled its 25-man squad for the upcoming World Cup qualifiers. Prominent among the selections are newcomers Robin Roefs, Sunderland's goalkeeper, and Feyenoord captain Sem Steijn, both receiving their first call-ups.

Returning to the lineup is key defender Jurrien Timber, recovered from an injury sustained in June. Notably, the roster sees the return of first-choice goalkeeper Bart Verbruggen, back from a hiatus marked by missed matches against Finland and Malta.

The squad also faces challenges with injuries, notably Liverpool's Jeremie Frimpong. The selection process emphasized readiness, culminating in the inclusion of a recently fit Memphis Depay, eyeing records in the scoring charts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

