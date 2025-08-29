From Village Mud to Asian Glory: Kabaddi's Transformative Journey

Naveen Kumar Goyat, once a boy from Bhaini Kungar village in Haryana, took to kabaddi to escape his aversion to studies. Today, he credits the sport for his fame and financial security, especially after the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) emerged as a game-changer.

Born to a bus driver father, Goyat has seen the gripping clutches of poverty. However, his father's sacrifices enabled him to pursue his passion. Now, a renowned raider for the Haryana Steelers, Goyat praises PKL for his improved financial conditions and a better lifestyle.

Surjeet Singh Narwal's journey mirrors that of many athletes who began with limited resources. The experienced defender talks about the game changing trajectory that PKL has provided, allowing for financial rewards, better facilities and international recognition.