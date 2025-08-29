Left Menu

From Village Mud to Asian Glory: Kabaddi's Transformative Journey

Kabaddi players like Naveen Kumar Goyat and Surjeet Singh Narwal have transformed their lives through the sport. Once struggling with poverty, they gained fame and financial stability due to the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL). Their passion for kabaddi led them to represent India and achieve success on international platforms like the Asian Games.

29-08-2025
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Naveen Kumar Goyat, once a boy from Bhaini Kungar village in Haryana, took to kabaddi to escape his aversion to studies. Today, he credits the sport for his fame and financial security, especially after the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) emerged as a game-changer.

Born to a bus driver father, Goyat has seen the gripping clutches of poverty. However, his father's sacrifices enabled him to pursue his passion. Now, a renowned raider for the Haryana Steelers, Goyat praises PKL for his improved financial conditions and a better lifestyle.

Surjeet Singh Narwal's journey mirrors that of many athletes who began with limited resources. The experienced defender talks about the game changing trajectory that PKL has provided, allowing for financial rewards, better facilities and international recognition.

