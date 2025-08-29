India Triumphs Over China in Thrilling Asian Cup Hockey Opener

India commenced its Asian Cup hockey journey with a thrilling victory over China, ending the match 4-3 in their favor. Skipper Harmanpreet Singh emerged as the star player, executing a hat-trick of penalty corners.

Jugraj Singh added to India's scoreline, while China's Du Shihao and Chen Benhai ensured the match remained intensely competitive until the final stretch. Du Shihao opened the score for China, but India bounced back quickly.

Despite China's challenge, India's aggressive tactics, notably Harmanpreet's decisive penalty corner conversions, secured a triumphant outcome for the team, marking a promising start to their campaign.

