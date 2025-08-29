Left Menu

India Triumphs Over China in Thrilling Asian Cup Hockey Opener

In a nail-biting start to the Asian Cup hockey tournament, India's Harmanpreet Singh scored a hat-trick, leading his team to a 4-3 victory over China. Jugraj Singh also contributed, while China's efforts, including goals from Du Shihao and Chen Benhai, kept the match competitive until the final quarter.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rajgir | Updated: 29-08-2025 17:15 IST | Created: 29-08-2025 17:15 IST
Hockey
  • Country:
  • India

India commenced its Asian Cup hockey journey with a thrilling victory over China, ending the match 4-3 in their favor. Skipper Harmanpreet Singh emerged as the star player, executing a hat-trick of penalty corners.

Jugraj Singh added to India's scoreline, while China's Du Shihao and Chen Benhai ensured the match remained intensely competitive until the final stretch. Du Shihao opened the score for China, but India bounced back quickly.

Despite China's challenge, India's aggressive tactics, notably Harmanpreet's decisive penalty corner conversions, secured a triumphant outcome for the team, marking a promising start to their campaign.

(With inputs from agencies.)

