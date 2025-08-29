Left Menu

Norris Leads McLaren Charge in Dutch GP Practice

McLaren's Lando Norris led the first practice session at the Dutch Grand Prix, closely followed by teammate Oscar Piastri. In challenging conditions, Norris clocked the fastest lap, with notable performances by Aston Martin and Williams. Ferrari struggled, with Leclerc expressing frustration over the team radio.

McLaren's Lando Norris showcased a commanding performance in the first practice session for the Dutch Grand Prix, securing the fastest lap time with his teammate Oscar Piastri closely trailing behind. Norris clocked in at one minute and 10.278 seconds on the Zandvoort circuit amidst blustery conditions, setting an early pace for McLaren.

The Aston Martin duo of Lance Stroll and Fernando Alonso followed in their wake, albeit more than half a second slower, while Williams' Alexander Albon demonstrated speed to clinch the fifth position. Home favorite Max Verstappen faced challenges, coming in nearly a second behind the leader.

Notably, Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton and Kimi Antonelli faced difficulties, with Hamilton narrowly avoiding a spin and Antonelli causing a session stoppage after beaching his car. Both Ferraris lagged behind, leaving Charles Leclerc visibly frustrated over his team's performance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

