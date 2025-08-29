Left Menu

Robert Lewandowski's Return: A Fresh Start for Poland

Devdiscourse News Desk | Warsaw | Updated: 29-08-2025 17:25 IST | Created: 29-08-2025 17:25 IST
Robert Lewandowski
  • Country:
  • Poland

Robert Lewandowski is set to reclaim the captaincy of Poland's national football team, as confirmed by the team's new manager Jan Urban on Friday. This decision comes after Lewandowski stepped down amid a dispute sparked by a former coach who had replaced him as captain.

Jan Urban has been appointed as Poland's manager following Michal Probierz's resignation in June, which was amid the controversy over the captaincy. Urban emphasized the importance of starting afresh, reinstating Lewandowski as captain, with Piotr Zielinski and Jan Bednarek serving as vice-captains.

Poland's World Cup qualifying campaign continues, with upcoming matches against the Netherlands and Finland. Lewandowski, a crucial player with 85 goals in 158 matches, is viewed as essential for Poland's quest for a spot in next year's tournament.

