North Zone Takes Command with Arshdeep's Resilience and Nabi's Hat-trick

In a gripping match of the Duleep Trophy quarterfinals, North Zone's bowling prowess led to their dominance over East Zone. Arshdeep Singh and Harshit Rana delivered impactful spells, while Aquib Nabi shone with a five-wicket haul, including a hat-trick, bundling East out for 230 runs.

The North Zone, resuming at 308/6 overnight, extended their first innings to 405 with contributions from wicketkeeper Kanhaiya Wadhawan, who scored a lively 76. The Asia Cup-bound Arshdeep was impressive, particularly as he marked his return from a thumb injury with a strong 17-over spell.

Aquib Nabi's performance, highlighted by a hat-trick earned in the 53rd over, dismantled the East Zone's middle order. The day also saw East Zone's Manishi grabbing six wickets, bringing North's innings to an end but with a significant lead intact.

(With inputs from agencies.)