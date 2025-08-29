Left Menu

Striding for a Fitter Delhi: Vedanta Half Marathon 2023

The Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon, set for October 12, aims to boost fitness in the city. With over 23,000 registrations already, organizers target 40,000 participants. Chief Minister Rekha Gupta endorses and will participate, highlighting the event's focus on promoting health and women's participation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-08-2025 18:38 IST | Created: 29-08-2025 18:38 IST
The Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon, scheduled for October 12, is spearheading efforts to enhance fitness across the city. Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, who received her registration number during a ceremony, emphasized the event's importance.

Gupta unveiled the finisher's medal and expressed her commitment to participate. She advocated for increased female participation, aligning her message with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's fitness advocacy.

Already, 23,000 participants from 13 countries have registered, with ambitions to exceed 40,000. The marathon, in its 20th year, represents a stride towards a healthier, more vibrant Delhi, supported by the local government.

(With inputs from agencies.)

