Left Menu

India's National Kho Kho Championship 2025-26 Draws Massive Participation

The 58th Senior National Kho Kho Championship commenced at Railway Stadium, featuring over 1,400 athletes from across India. Attended by notable dignitaries, the event underscores the sport's popularity. Telangana assures full support, aspiring for Kho Kho's inclusion in the 2030 Commonwealth Games.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-01-2026 21:33 IST | Created: 11-01-2026 21:33 IST
India's National Kho Kho Championship 2025-26 Draws Massive Participation
Senior National Kho Kho Championship kicks off in Telangana. (Photo/KKFI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The 58th Senior National Kho Kho Championship kicked off at Railway Stadium, drawing the participation of over 1,400 athletes from across India. The event's grand inauguration was graced by Telangana's Irrigation Minister N. Uttam Kumar Reddy and Minister of Sports and Youth Services Vakiti Srihari, along with several dignitaries and officials from the Kho Kho Federation of India.

The ceremony featured a vibrant team parade, an NCC march-past, and rich cultural performances, described as a spectacle by attendees. Dignitaries such as KKFI President Sudhanshu Mittal expressed hope for Kho Kho's inclusion in the 2030 Commonwealth Games, emphasizing the event's scale and participation from all over India.

Sports Minister Vakiti Srihari emphasized the significance of the championship, likening its atmosphere to Delhi and commending the organizers. He assured the state government's full cooperation to ensure the event's success. Meanwhile, tournament matches will follow a league-cum-knockout format, with finals slated for January 15.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Arctic Freeze: Travel Chaos as Extreme Chill Grips Northern Europe

Arctic Freeze: Travel Chaos as Extreme Chill Grips Northern Europe

 Finland
2
U.S. Strategizes on Iran Response: Military and Cyber Tactics Under Consideration

U.S. Strategizes on Iran Response: Military and Cyber Tactics Under Consider...

 Global
3
Electoral Roll Confusion: Admiral Arun Prakash and the Identity Verification Dilemma

Electoral Roll Confusion: Admiral Arun Prakash and the Identity Verification...

 India
4
Iran's Unprecedented Uprising: An Ongoing Struggle for Freedom

Iran's Unprecedented Uprising: An Ongoing Struggle for Freedom

 United Arab Emirates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Generative AI must adopt healthcare-style consent rules

Agricultural waste could power next generation of biodegradable plastics

Machines still don’t know what harm is, and that’s a growing AI risk

Generative AI may be driving a global breakdown in shared reality

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026