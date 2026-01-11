India's National Kho Kho Championship 2025-26 Draws Massive Participation

The 58th Senior National Kho Kho Championship kicked off at Railway Stadium, drawing the participation of over 1,400 athletes from across India. The event's grand inauguration was graced by Telangana's Irrigation Minister N. Uttam Kumar Reddy and Minister of Sports and Youth Services Vakiti Srihari, along with several dignitaries and officials from the Kho Kho Federation of India.

The ceremony featured a vibrant team parade, an NCC march-past, and rich cultural performances, described as a spectacle by attendees. Dignitaries such as KKFI President Sudhanshu Mittal expressed hope for Kho Kho's inclusion in the 2030 Commonwealth Games, emphasizing the event's scale and participation from all over India.

Sports Minister Vakiti Srihari emphasized the significance of the championship, likening its atmosphere to Delhi and commending the organizers. He assured the state government's full cooperation to ensure the event's success. Meanwhile, tournament matches will follow a league-cum-knockout format, with finals slated for January 15.

(With inputs from agencies.)