Record-Breaking Participation at the 21st Tata Mumbai Marathon

The 21st Tata Mumbai Marathon will witness over 69,100 participants, highlighting its role in economic and social growth. Significant funds have been raised for education and other causes. The event significantly boosts local industries and showcases its impact on both physical and economic health.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 09-01-2026 14:30 IST | Created: 09-01-2026 14:30 IST
The 21st iteration of the Tata Mumbai Marathon has drawn over 69,100 participants, according to event organizers. This year's race includes over 65,400 in-person participants and 3,700 who will take part virtually. Of particular note, a record 14,059 athletes will compete in the full marathon for the first time. Increased entries are also evident in the Half Marathon and the Open 10K run categories.

The marathon, which stands as a World Athletics Gold Label Race, has generated considerable economic benefits for Mumbai, significantly affecting sectors such as airlines, hotels, and local vendors. 'The event positively influences the city's economy and the health of its residents,' stated Rajesh Aggarwal, Chief Secretary of Maharashtra.

Moreover, the marathon has made substantial strides in charitable contributions, with the 2025 edition raising Rs 53.62 crore for NGOs, Rs 27.66 crore of which was allocated to education. Procam International, the marathon's promoter, emphasized that the event has driven a cumulative financial impact of Rs 1,182.67 crore over the past three years.

