Exciting European Football Draw: Clubs Ready for Action

The Europa League draw has paired Aston Villa with Bologna and Feyenoord, while Celtic and Rangers will face AS Roma. Nottingham Forest will play Porto and Malmo in Europe for the first time since 1995-96. Meanwhile, Crystal Palace will join the Conference League after being demoted from the Europa League.

Updated: 29-08-2025 18:41 IST
Exciting European Football Draw: Clubs Ready for Action
The recent Europa League draw has stirred excitement among football enthusiasts, setting the stage for thrilling matchups this season. Aston Villa will encounter Coppa Italia champions Bologna at home and travel to face Feyenoord as part of the opening games.

Scottish giants Celtic and Rangers have both drawn high-profile clashes against AS Roma. Nottingham Forest, former European Cup winners and absent from European competitions since 1995-96, are set to compete against FC Porto and Sweden's Malmo.

In another twist, FA Cup holders Crystal Palace find themselves in the Conference League after their Europa League slot was affected by an ownership issue involving Olympique Lyonnais. Palace will now host Strasbourg while traveling to face Dynamo Kyiv. Meanwhile, France's Lyon will face RB Salzburg and Real Betis in the Europa League, and VfB Stuttgart prepares to welcome Feyenoord.

