U Mumba Unveils Historic Hall of Fame Celebrating Kabaddi Legends

U Mumba becomes the first PKL team to launch a Hall of Fame, inducting two iconic figures, Anup Kumar and Fazel Atrachali. This initiative honors players who defined the team's legacy, marking a historic moment in the sport.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-08-2025 20:04 IST | Created: 29-08-2025 20:04 IST
Anup Kumar (Photo: U Mumba). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a groundbreaking move, U Mumba has become the first team in the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) to inaugurate a Hall of Fame, celebrating its illustrious players who have left an indelible mark on the franchise and the sport.

The initiative's inaugural inductees include Anup Kumar, the celebrated captain who steered U Mumba to its first championship in 2015, and Fazel Atrachali, a defensive maestro distinguished among kabaddi's most successful captains.

U Mumba's CEO, Suhail Chandhok, emphasized the franchise's commitment to honoring its heritage and drawing inspiration from its past legends. The Hall of Fame aims to create a legacy that becomes the bedrock for future success and excellence in the sport.

