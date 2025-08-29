Ruben Amorim's Rollercoaster: Navigating Turmoil at Manchester United

Ruben Amorim is living 'day by day' as the Manchester United manager, amid growing pressure following an embarrassing League Cup exit to fourth-tier Grimsby Town.

He criticized his players for their performance and admitted his future might be discussed during an upcoming international break, especially after a lackluster Premier League start.

Candid about his emotional reactions, Amorim warns he will continue to express his frustrations, a stance that invites scrutiny of his turbulent 10-month management, marked by United's historical underperformance.

