Ruben Amorim's Rollercoaster: Navigating Turmoil at Manchester United

Ruben Amorim, Manchester United's manager, faces mounting pressure following a disappointing League Cup exit against Grimsby Town. He candidly discusses his frustrations and emotionally charged reactions to the team's performances, which have raised questions about his future after inconsistent results during his 10-month tenure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Manchester | Updated: 29-08-2025 20:10 IST | Created: 29-08-2025 20:10 IST
Ruben Amorim
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Ruben Amorim is living 'day by day' as the Manchester United manager, amid growing pressure following an embarrassing League Cup exit to fourth-tier Grimsby Town.

He criticized his players for their performance and admitted his future might be discussed during an upcoming international break, especially after a lackluster Premier League start.

Candid about his emotional reactions, Amorim warns he will continue to express his frustrations, a stance that invites scrutiny of his turbulent 10-month management, marked by United's historical underperformance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

