Mutual Parting: Jose Mourinho and Fenerbahce's Ambitions Fall Short

Jose Mourinho's tenure with Fenerbahce ends by mutual agreement after a disappointing Champions League exit against Benfica. Mourinho, who was anticipated to break Galatasaray's dominance in Turkish football, faced controversies and inconsistent performances. The club did not announce a successor immediately.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-08-2025 20:17 IST | Created: 29-08-2025 20:17 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Fenerbahce and Jose Mourinho have mutually agreed to part ways, the club announced on Friday. The decision comes two days after the Turkish side's exit from the Champions League playoffs, losing to Benfica.

Mourinho, who took charge in July 2024, faced mounting pressure amid inconsistent performances and controversies. Fenerbahce's aim to reclaim the Turkish Super Lig title remains unfulfilled under his leadership. Controversial incidents, including a ban for a physical altercation and allegations of unacceptable conduct, marked his season.

No successor has been named yet. The club's current season performance has seen a shaky start, with a win and a draw placing the team under scrutiny. Meanwhile, another former Manchester United manager, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, was sacked by Besiktas following their own disappointing European results.

