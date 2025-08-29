Mutual Parting: Jose Mourinho and Fenerbahce's Ambitions Fall Short

Fenerbahce and Jose Mourinho have mutually agreed to part ways, the club announced on Friday. The decision comes two days after the Turkish side's exit from the Champions League playoffs, losing to Benfica.

Mourinho, who took charge in July 2024, faced mounting pressure amid inconsistent performances and controversies. Fenerbahce's aim to reclaim the Turkish Super Lig title remains unfulfilled under his leadership. Controversial incidents, including a ban for a physical altercation and allegations of unacceptable conduct, marked his season.

No successor has been named yet. The club's current season performance has seen a shaky start, with a win and a draw placing the team under scrutiny. Meanwhile, another former Manchester United manager, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, was sacked by Besiktas following their own disappointing European results.