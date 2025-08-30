Shuttlers Gear Up for East Zone Badminton Championship

Around 180 shuttlers from six Indian states are set to battle for top honors at the East Zone Badminton Championship, commencing here on September 4.

Participants from Bihar, West Bengal, Odisha, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and host state Jharkhand will compete in various categories, including singles, doubles, and mixed events, across senior and under-19 categories.

According to K Prabhakar Rao, Secretary of the Jharkhand Badminton Association, the players were meticulously selected for their remarkable talent and dedication demonstrated at state championships. Top-ranked shuttlers such as Sarah Sharma, Manisha Rani Tirkey, Krish Dubey, Suraj Pratap Singh, and Safi Akram will proudly represent Jharkhand, having been selected through rigorous trials.