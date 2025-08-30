Left Menu

Shuttlers Gear Up for East Zone Badminton Championship

Around 180 players from six states will compete in singles, doubles, and mixed events at the East Zone Badminton Championship starting on September 4. Host Jharkhand's top-ranked shuttlers are among them, reflecting the talent and dedication shown at the state level. The event features senior and under-19 categories.

30-08-2025
Around 180 shuttlers from six Indian states are set to battle for top honors at the East Zone Badminton Championship, commencing here on September 4.

Participants from Bihar, West Bengal, Odisha, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and host state Jharkhand will compete in various categories, including singles, doubles, and mixed events, across senior and under-19 categories.

According to K Prabhakar Rao, Secretary of the Jharkhand Badminton Association, the players were meticulously selected for their remarkable talent and dedication demonstrated at state championships. Top-ranked shuttlers such as Sarah Sharma, Manisha Rani Tirkey, Krish Dubey, Suraj Pratap Singh, and Safi Akram will proudly represent Jharkhand, having been selected through rigorous trials.

