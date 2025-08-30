Left Menu

Record Signing Nick Woltemade Joins Newcastle in £69 Million Deal

Germany's Nick Woltemade becomes Newcastle's record signing for £69 million from Stuttgart. This acquisition may precede Alexander Isak's move to Liverpool. Woltemade, top scorer at the under-21 European Championship, brings height and technical skill, leaving Stuttgart with 17 goals last season.

In a record-breaking acquisition, Newcastle United has secured the services of German striker Nick Woltemade for a noteworthy £69 million from Stuttgart. This high-profile signing underscores Newcastle's ambitions and signals a potential shift as Alexander Isak draws interest from Liverpool.

Woltemade, a prolific 23-year-old forward, showcased his scoring prowess last season with 17 goals in 33 appearances for Stuttgart. His performance at the under-21 European Championship further cemented his reputation, leading to his national-team debut for Germany in June.

The towering 6-foot-6 player, well-regarded for his technical skills and on-field dominance, expressed excitement about joining Newcastle. Manager Eddie Howe lauded Woltemade's signing, highlighting his suitability for the team's strategic goals and potential for growth.

