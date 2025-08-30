Left Menu

Malaysia Shocks Korea While Bangladesh Dominates: Asia Cup Hockey Drama Unfolds

In a dramatic turn of events at the Asia Cup Hockey tournament, Malaysia defeated reigning champions Korea 4-1, with an impressive hat-trick from Akhimullah Anuar. Meanwhile, Bangladesh overpowered Chinese Taipei 8-3, showcasing their offensive prowess in the later stages of the match.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rajgir | Updated: 30-08-2025 17:09 IST | Created: 30-08-2025 17:09 IST
Malaysia Shocks Korea While Bangladesh Dominates: Asia Cup Hockey Drama Unfolds
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a surprising upset at the Asia Cup Hockey tournament, Malaysia delivered a blow to defending champions Korea, defeating them 4-1. The match, held on Saturday, saw a remarkable turnaround with Malaysia's Akhimullah Anuar scoring a hat-trick.

The game commenced with Korea taking an early lead thanks to a reverse stick field goal by Geonhyo Jin. However, Malaysia's resilience shone through as they bounced back with goals from Ashran Hamsani and a 29th, 34th, and 58th-minute hat-trick by Anuar, leaving Korea, ranked 13th globally, stunned.

In another Pool B face-off, Bangladesh ousted Chinese Taipei with an 8-3 victory. Md Abdullah, Rakibul Hasan, and Ashraful Islam each contributed twice to the scoreline, emphasizing Bangladesh's second-half dominance. Meanwhile, Tsung-Yu Hsieh and Tsung-Jen Shih were on the scoreboard for Chinese Taipei. As the tournament progresses, anticipation builds for the final pool matchups.

TRENDING

1
Mysterious Death of CRPF Inspector in Kanpur Raises Questions

Mysterious Death of CRPF Inspector in Kanpur Raises Questions

 India
2
Rising GDP Fuels Real Estate Boom: A Closer Look at India's Economic Surge

Rising GDP Fuels Real Estate Boom: A Closer Look at India's Economic Surge

 India
3
Protests Erupt Against Vaishno Devi Shrine Board Over Landslide Tragedy

Protests Erupt Against Vaishno Devi Shrine Board Over Landslide Tragedy

 India
4
Controversy Erupts Over Revocation of Palestinian President's US Visa

Controversy Erupts Over Revocation of Palestinian President's US Visa

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Over 50% of public companies now flag AI risks in SEC filings

AI’s double-edged impact on education threatens future workforce readiness

AI ushers in new era of smarter, adaptive urban development

Hospitals adopt AI to advance circular economy and sustainability goals

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025