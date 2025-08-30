Malaysia Shocks Korea While Bangladesh Dominates: Asia Cup Hockey Drama Unfolds

In a surprising upset at the Asia Cup Hockey tournament, Malaysia delivered a blow to defending champions Korea, defeating them 4-1. The match, held on Saturday, saw a remarkable turnaround with Malaysia's Akhimullah Anuar scoring a hat-trick.

The game commenced with Korea taking an early lead thanks to a reverse stick field goal by Geonhyo Jin. However, Malaysia's resilience shone through as they bounced back with goals from Ashran Hamsani and a 29th, 34th, and 58th-minute hat-trick by Anuar, leaving Korea, ranked 13th globally, stunned.

In another Pool B face-off, Bangladesh ousted Chinese Taipei with an 8-3 victory. Md Abdullah, Rakibul Hasan, and Ashraful Islam each contributed twice to the scoreline, emphasizing Bangladesh's second-half dominance. Meanwhile, Tsung-Yu Hsieh and Tsung-Jen Shih were on the scoreboard for Chinese Taipei. As the tournament progresses, anticipation builds for the final pool matchups.