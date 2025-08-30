Left Menu

Indian Youngsters Shine at Junior Badminton Showdown

Indian shuttlers delivered stunning performances at the Sushant Chipalkatti India Junior International Grand Prix. Diksha Sudhakar triumphed over the ninth seed in singles, while doubles pair Bornil Changmai and Zenith Abbigail achieved a major upset in the mixed doubles quarterfinals, defeating the top-seeded pair.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 30-08-2025 18:51 IST | Created: 30-08-2025 18:51 IST
Indian Youngsters Shine at Junior Badminton Showdown
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In an impressive display of skill and tenacity, Indian shuttler Diksha Sudhakar stunned spectators by defeating Thailand's ninth seed Pimchanok Sutthiviriyakul 21-11, 19-21, 21-9, advancing to the semifinals of the women's singles at the Sushant Chipalkatti India Junior International Grand Prix Badminton Tournament.

India continued to showcase its badminton prowess at the P. E. Society's Modern PDMBA Sports Complex, where Dianka Waldia overcame Rishika Nandi in a highly competitive match, winning 21-9, 13-21, 21-12. Meanwhile, in the mixed doubles event, Bornil Aakash Changmai and Zenith Abbigail staged a surprising victory over top seeds Bhavya Chhabra and Angel Punera with scores of 23-21 and 21-17.

India's success extended into the women's doubles, where Aanya Bisht and Angel Punera convincingly defeated Thailand's Phattharin Aiamvareesrisakul and Sarisa Jenpeng 21-14, 21-10. These performances highlight the emerging talent and determination of India's upcoming badminton stars.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Chancellor Merz's Stance: Ending the Conflict in Ukraine

Chancellor Merz's Stance: Ending the Conflict in Ukraine

 Germany
2
Turmoil in Yemen: Prime Minister Killed in Israeli Airstrike

Turmoil in Yemen: Prime Minister Killed in Israeli Airstrike

 Egypt
3
Rahul Gandhi's 'Voter Adhikar Yatra': A New Political Revolution from Bihar

Rahul Gandhi's 'Voter Adhikar Yatra': A New Political Revolution from Bihar

 India
4
Political Showdown: BJP vs Congress in Arunachal Pradesh

Political Showdown: BJP vs Congress in Arunachal Pradesh

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Banks turn to AI as digital fraud schemes surge globally

Academic integrity in the AI era hinges on ethical human oversight

AI and XAI integration paves way for smarter, data-driven agriculture

Over 50% of public companies now flag AI risks in SEC filings

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025