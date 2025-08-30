Indian Youngsters Shine at Junior Badminton Showdown

In an impressive display of skill and tenacity, Indian shuttler Diksha Sudhakar stunned spectators by defeating Thailand's ninth seed Pimchanok Sutthiviriyakul 21-11, 19-21, 21-9, advancing to the semifinals of the women's singles at the Sushant Chipalkatti India Junior International Grand Prix Badminton Tournament.

India continued to showcase its badminton prowess at the P. E. Society's Modern PDMBA Sports Complex, where Dianka Waldia overcame Rishika Nandi in a highly competitive match, winning 21-9, 13-21, 21-12. Meanwhile, in the mixed doubles event, Bornil Aakash Changmai and Zenith Abbigail staged a surprising victory over top seeds Bhavya Chhabra and Angel Punera with scores of 23-21 and 21-17.

India's success extended into the women's doubles, where Aanya Bisht and Angel Punera convincingly defeated Thailand's Phattharin Aiamvareesrisakul and Sarisa Jenpeng 21-14, 21-10. These performances highlight the emerging talent and determination of India's upcoming badminton stars.

(With inputs from agencies.)