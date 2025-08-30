Chelsea's Controversy: Refereeing Decisions Ignite Fulham Clash

Chelsea emerged victorious in a heated 2-0 clash against Fulham in the Premier League, with the match heavily influenced by controversial refereeing decisions.

Joao Pedro's goal, scored in first-half stoppage time after a contested corner, sparked debates, while Fulham's manager, Marco Silva, was left fuming when his team's goal was ruled out following a VAR decision.

Further drama unfolded as Chelsea was awarded a penalty after a lengthy video review, which Enzo Fernandez successfully converted, securing three points for the Blues in their early season campaign.

