Chelsea's Controversy: Refereeing Decisions Ignite Fulham Clash
Chelsea secured a 2-0 Premier League victory over Fulham, with several contentious refereeing decisions. Joao Pedro scored in first-half stoppage time, while a Fulham goal was disallowed after a VAR check. Enzo Fernandez added a second from the penalty spot, amid uproar from Fulham's manager.
Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 30-08-2025 19:20 IST | Created: 30-08-2025 19:20 IST
Chelsea emerged victorious in a heated 2-0 clash against Fulham in the Premier League, with the match heavily influenced by controversial refereeing decisions.
Joao Pedro's goal, scored in first-half stoppage time after a contested corner, sparked debates, while Fulham's manager, Marco Silva, was left fuming when his team's goal was ruled out following a VAR decision.
Further drama unfolded as Chelsea was awarded a penalty after a lengthy video review, which Enzo Fernandez successfully converted, securing three points for the Blues in their early season campaign.
