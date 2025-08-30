Left Menu

Piastri Tops Dutch Grand Prix Qualifiers!

Oscar Piastri secured pole position at the Dutch Grand Prix, leading a McLaren sweep with teammate Lando Norris. Piastri's lap set a new circuit record, edging out Norris and placing Red Bull's Max Verstappen in third. This performance tightens the championship competition.

In a thrilling display of skill and speed, Oscar Piastri, the current championship leader, clinched pole position for the Dutch Grand Prix, showcasing McLaren's dominance. Teammate Lando Norris completed the front row sweep, marking a successful day for the team.

Piastri's outstanding performance saw him set a new circuit lap record at one minute 08.662 seconds. His closest challenger, Norris, was a mere 0.012 seconds behind, underlining the fierce competition between the leading drivers.

Meanwhile, Red Bull's Max Verstappen, a four-time world champion, secured third position. The results intensify the championship battle, promising exciting races ahead.

