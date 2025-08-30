Piastri Clinches Dutch Grand Prix Pole With Record Lap

Oscar Piastri seized pole position for the Dutch Grand Prix with a record-breaking lap, offering a strategic edge over McLaren teammate Lando Norris. The Australian Formula One driver delivered an impressive performance in Zandvoort, confirming his capability to challenge consistently at the top tier.

While Norris had been leading throughout all practice sessions, Piastri's exceptional final lap clinched the pole, clocking in at one minute 08.662 seconds, narrowly outpacing the Briton's best attempt. Red Bull's Max Verstappen, a four-time world champion and previous pole winner, placed third.

Norris, reflecting on his second-place finish, highlighted the influence of variable winds on his performance. However, McLaren remains in a formidable position to achieve their fifth consecutive one-two finish, potentially matching past feats by Ferrari and Mercedes.

(With inputs from agencies.)