Salman Nizar's Six-hitting Spectacle in Kerala Cricket League

Salman Nizar showcased incredible batting prowess by hitting an unbeaten 86 off just 26 balls, which included a remarkable 11 sixes in a Kerala Cricket League T20 match. His explosive performance led Calicut Globstars to a 13-run victory over Adani Trivandrum Royals, significantly increasing his chances of catching the attention of IPL scouts.

Updated: 30-08-2025 20:55 IST | Created: 30-08-2025 20:55 IST
Salman Nizar's Six-hitting Spectacle in Kerala Cricket League

Salman Nizar stunned cricket fans with a breathtaking batting performance at the Kerala Cricket League T20 match on Saturday. The left-handed batsman hit an unprecedented 11 sixes, including five consecutive sixes in one over, leading his team, Calicut Globstars, to victory over Adani Trivandrum Royals by 13 runs.

Nizar's explosive innings included an unbeaten 86 off just 26 balls, marking a spectacular display of skill and power. His outstanding performance not only secured the win but also potentially caught the eyes of IPL scouts eagerly watching for fresh talent.

Earlier this year, Nizar had already made headlines during Kerala's Ranji Trophy quarter-final, where his impressive innings helped his team advance to the semi-finals. With such performances, Nizar is likely to remain in the spotlight and be a coveted player for multiple cricket franchises.

