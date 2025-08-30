Tears, Triumphs, and Historic Moments: A Weekend of Sports Highlights
This weekend saw significant events in sports, including Ben Shelton's emotional U.S. Open exit, Novak Djokovic's remarkable victory, and MLB history with Jonah Tong's debut. In other news, Aryna Sabalenka achieved revenge at the U.S. Open, Jake Retzlaff gets a start for Tulane, and contract changes spark discussions in the NFL.
In the world of tennis, the U.S. Open was marked by both triumph and tears. Ben Shelton's campaign ended emotionally with a mid-match withdrawal due to injury, while Novak Djokovic overcame physical struggles to secure a spot in the fourth round, continuing his quest for a Grand Slam record.
Major League Baseball saw a historic performance when Jonah Tong made a memorable debut with the New York Mets. Meanwhile, Jackson Chourio was activated by the Milwaukee Brewers, preparing to face the Toronto Blue Jays.
In football, Jake Retzlaff is set to start at quarterback for Tulane against Northwestern, and NFL news highlighted Adam Thielen's contract restructure and Hunter Renfrow's new deal with the Carolina Panthers. These changes bring major salary cap implications and player movement discussions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- sports
- US Open
- Tennis
- MLB
- Novak Djokovic
- Aryna Sabalenka
- NSW
- baseball
- football
- nfl
ALSO READ
Novak Djokovic Fights Through Back Issue to Make U.S. Open History
Novak Djokovic Defies Age with Determination at U.S. Open
Aryna Sabalenka's Tenacious Triumph: US Open Third Round Bid
Landslide Tragedy: Unanswered Questions and Weather Warnings in Jammu
NHRC Demands Answers in Two Shocking Human Rights Violation Cases