Tears, Triumphs, and Historic Moments: A Weekend of Sports Highlights

In the world of tennis, the U.S. Open was marked by both triumph and tears. Ben Shelton's campaign ended emotionally with a mid-match withdrawal due to injury, while Novak Djokovic overcame physical struggles to secure a spot in the fourth round, continuing his quest for a Grand Slam record.

Major League Baseball saw a historic performance when Jonah Tong made a memorable debut with the New York Mets. Meanwhile, Jackson Chourio was activated by the Milwaukee Brewers, preparing to face the Toronto Blue Jays.

In football, Jake Retzlaff is set to start at quarterback for Tulane against Northwestern, and NFL news highlighted Adam Thielen's contract restructure and Hunter Renfrow's new deal with the Carolina Panthers. These changes bring major salary cap implications and player movement discussions.

(With inputs from agencies.)