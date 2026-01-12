Left Menu

UNSW Expands Horizons: New Campus in Bengaluru

The University of New South Wales (UNSW), a top Australian institution, will open a new campus in Bengaluru at Manyata Tech Park in August. This move is part of an educational and research cooperation programme with India, offering various undergraduate and postgraduate courses.

Updated: 12-01-2026 20:43 IST | Created: 12-01-2026 20:43 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The University of New South Wales (UNSW), one of Australia's prominent universities, is set to open a campus at Manyata Tech Park in Bengaluru coming August. The initiative will see UNSW offering undergraduate courses in commerce, media, computer science, and data science, alongside a postgraduate programme in cybersecurity.

The agreement was finalized on Monday with the presence of key figures, including Minister for Large and Medium Industries M B Patil and Higher Education Minister M C Sudhakar. Prof. Attila Brungs, Vice-Chancellor of UNSW, and Dr S Selvakumar, Principal Secretary of the Industries Department, exchanged the Memorandum of Understanding at a ceremony in Vidhana Soudha.

Minister Patil stressed that students at the new campus will benefit from industry exposure due to its proximity to leading companies and assured that the academic council of UNSW will directly oversee the operations, with continuity in curriculum standards.

(With inputs from agencies.)

