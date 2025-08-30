Bayern Munich's Transfer Saga: Nicolas Jackson Loan Deal in Limbo

Bayern Munich's proposed loan agreement for Chelsea's striker Nicolas Jackson remains in a state of uncertainty. Speculation arose when reports emerged that Chelsea might reconsider the deal due to Liam Delap's injury.

The English club's forward, Delap, endured a hamstring injury in their 2-0 victory over Fulham, potentially sidelining him for weeks. Jackson, a 24-year-old Senegal international, arrived in Munich soon after the game.

Bayern's sporting director, Max Eberl, stated that the transfer isn't complete without signed documentation and reaffirmed the club's intent to strengthen its attacking lineup before the transfer window concludes.

(With inputs from agencies.)