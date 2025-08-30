Left Menu

Bayern Munich's Transfer Saga: Nicolas Jackson Loan Deal in Limbo

Bayern Munich's intended loan deal for Chelsea striker Nicolas Jackson is uncertain following a potential injury to Chelsea's Liam Delap. Despite Jackson's arrival in Munich, formal paperwork is pending. Bayern aims to strengthen its squad before the transfer window closes, amid ongoing negotiations.

Nicolas Jackson
  • Country:
  • Germany

Bayern Munich's proposed loan agreement for Chelsea's striker Nicolas Jackson remains in a state of uncertainty. Speculation arose when reports emerged that Chelsea might reconsider the deal due to Liam Delap's injury.

The English club's forward, Delap, endured a hamstring injury in their 2-0 victory over Fulham, potentially sidelining him for weeks. Jackson, a 24-year-old Senegal international, arrived in Munich soon after the game.

Bayern's sporting director, Max Eberl, stated that the transfer isn't complete without signed documentation and reaffirmed the club's intent to strengthen its attacking lineup before the transfer window concludes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

