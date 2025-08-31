Auger-Aliassime Triumphs Over Zverev at U.S. Open

Felix Auger-Aliassime achieved one of his career highlights by defeating world number three Alexander Zverev at the U.S. Open. Despite dropping the opening set, Auger-Aliassime staged a tenacious comeback to reach the tournament's last 16, a feat he hadn't accomplished since his semi-final run in 2021.

The 25-year-old Canadian stated his excitement, acknowledging the years of hard work that contributed to his success. Zverev initially took the lead with a break in the first game, but Auger-Aliassime's persistence saw him rally to win 4-6, 7-6(7), 6-4, 6-4 in front of an enthusiastic crowd.

Auger-Aliassime dominated the third and fourth sets, demonstrating remarkable shotmaking and psychological strength. His victory sets up a fourth-round encounter with Russia's Andrey Rublev, promising another competitive display at Flushing Meadows.