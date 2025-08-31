Left Menu

Auger-Aliassime Triumphs Over Zverev at U.S. Open

Felix Auger-Aliassime overcame Alexander Zverev in a thrilling U.S. Open match, returning to the fourth round for the first time since 2021. Despite losing the first set, the Canadian showed resilience and determination to secure a memorable victory, setting up a clash against Andrey Rublev in the next round.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-08-2025 09:21 IST | Created: 31-08-2025 09:21 IST
Auger-Aliassime Triumphs Over Zverev at U.S. Open

Felix Auger-Aliassime achieved one of his career highlights by defeating world number three Alexander Zverev at the U.S. Open. Despite dropping the opening set, Auger-Aliassime staged a tenacious comeback to reach the tournament's last 16, a feat he hadn't accomplished since his semi-final run in 2021.

The 25-year-old Canadian stated his excitement, acknowledging the years of hard work that contributed to his success. Zverev initially took the lead with a break in the first game, but Auger-Aliassime's persistence saw him rally to win 4-6, 7-6(7), 6-4, 6-4 in front of an enthusiastic crowd.

Auger-Aliassime dominated the third and fourth sets, demonstrating remarkable shotmaking and psychological strength. His victory sets up a fourth-round encounter with Russia's Andrey Rublev, promising another competitive display at Flushing Meadows.

TRENDING

1
Grunts and Gamesmanship: Drama at the U.S. Open

Grunts and Gamesmanship: Drama at the U.S. Open

 Global
2
Major Crackdown: Militants Arrested and Arms Seized in Manipur

Major Crackdown: Militants Arrested and Arms Seized in Manipur

 India
3
Auger-Aliassime Triumphs Over Zverev at U.S. Open

Auger-Aliassime Triumphs Over Zverev at U.S. Open

 Global
4
Vinícius Júnior Stars in Exciting Real Madrid Comeback Victory

Vinícius Júnior Stars in Exciting Real Madrid Comeback Victory

 Spain

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Banks turn to AI as digital fraud schemes surge globally

Academic integrity in the AI era hinges on ethical human oversight

AI and XAI integration paves way for smarter, data-driven agriculture

Over 50% of public companies now flag AI risks in SEC filings

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025