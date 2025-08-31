Left Menu

Riyan Parag's Cricket Comeback: Overcoming Injury and Eyeing Future Goals

Riyan Parag aimed to regain match fitness in the Duleep Trophy after a shoulder injury limited his cricketing action. Despite a spirited performance, his team East Zone couldn't progress past the North Zone. Parag now hopes to continue his form in domestic cricket or potential international duties against Australia.

Riyan Parag, an Assam all-rounder, set his sights on regaining match fitness during the Duleep Trophy after dealing with a challenging shoulder injury last season.

Though his team, East Zone, fell short in the quarterfinal against North Zone, Parag cherished the opportunity to play competitively after a lengthy hiatus post-IPL 2025.

Anticipating the upcoming cricket season, Parag is keen to either excel in the Ranji Trophy or make a mark in India's upcoming white-ball series against Australia, should he earn a selection.

(With inputs from agencies.)

