Riyan Parag's Cricket Comeback: Overcoming Injury and Eyeing Future Goals

Riyan Parag, an Assam all-rounder, set his sights on regaining match fitness during the Duleep Trophy after dealing with a challenging shoulder injury last season.

Though his team, East Zone, fell short in the quarterfinal against North Zone, Parag cherished the opportunity to play competitively after a lengthy hiatus post-IPL 2025.

Anticipating the upcoming cricket season, Parag is keen to either excel in the Ranji Trophy or make a mark in India's upcoming white-ball series against Australia, should he earn a selection.

(With inputs from agencies.)