North East Zone Holds Strong to Force Draw Against Central

The North East Zone cricket team showed grit and determination as they drew against Central Zone in a Duleep Trophy match. The match, which took place on Sunday, saw the North East batting lineup display resilience by thwarting Central's victory hopes on the final day.

Central Zone had initially taken a hefty first-innings lead of 347 runs after posting 532/4. In response, North East Zone struggled in their first innings with a score of 185. With Central setting an imposing target of 679 after their declaration at 331/7 in the second innings, North East faced an uphill task.

Despite early setbacks, Jehu Anderson and skipper Rongsen Jonathan formed a critical 110-run partnership, frustrating the Central bowlers and ensuring a draw. Their performance helped North East avoid an outright loss, though Central advanced to the semifinals.