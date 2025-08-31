Hugo Ekitike: From Liverpool to Les Bleus Roster

Liverpool's talented striker, Hugo Ekitike, has received his inaugural call-up to the French national team for the forthcoming World Cup qualifiers. This announcement comes as Ekitike steps in for the injured Rayan Cherki, according to a statement by the French Football Federation on Sunday.

Cherki, who transferred to Manchester City in June, has been sidelined due to a thigh muscle injury. As a result, coach Didier Deschamps opted for the uncapped Ekitike, despite robust competition within France's attacking lineup.

Ekitike, 23, has demonstrated remarkable form with Liverpool, netting three goals in as many matches following his recent transfer from Eintracht Frankfurt. The French team is set to compete against Ukraine in Wroclaw, Poland, on September 5, followed by a home game against Iceland four days later.

(With inputs from agencies.)