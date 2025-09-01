Left Menu

Carlos Alcaraz's US Open Showdown: A Tennis Master's Journey

Carlos Alcaraz delivered a stellar performance in the U.S. Open fourth round, defeating Arthur Rinderknech in straight sets. The 2022 champion delighted fans with superb shots and has maintained his winning streak in New York. Up next, he faces Jiri Lehecka, seeking to continue his dominant season.

Updated: 01-09-2025 04:16 IST | Created: 01-09-2025 04:16 IST
Carlos Alcaraz's US Open Showdown: A Tennis Master's Journey
Carlos Alcaraz

Carlos Alcaraz thrilled onlookers at the U.S. Open with a decisive 7-6(3) 6-3 6-4 victory over Arthur Rinderknech, showcasing his top form at Arthur Ashe Stadium. Despite concerns over previous knee pain, Alcaraz displayed exceptional agility and precision, notching up 36 winners while keeping errors to a minimum.

The Spaniard, a five-time major winner, will face Czech player Jiri Lehecka next. Alcaraz's masterful behind-the-back shot and commanding play drew enthusiastic support from the crowd as he continued his unbeaten run in this year's tournament.

Alcaraz has secured an ATP-leading six titles this year and is focused on overcoming Lehecka, who previously beat him in Doha. Reflecting on past encounters, Alcaraz plans to analyze and refine his strategy to ensure success in the upcoming quarter-final match.

(With inputs from agencies.)

