Left Menu

Rising Stars: Luke Brooke-Smith's International Debut

17-year-old Luke Brooke-Smith receives his first international call-up for New Zealand's squad to face Australia in the Soccer Ashes series. Bazeley views this as an investment in the future. Brooke-Smith replaces the injured Liberato Cacace, while Henry Gray joins as goalkeeper, replacing Alex Paulsen.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Melbourne | Updated: 01-09-2025 08:10 IST | Created: 01-09-2025 08:10 IST
Rising Stars: Luke Brooke-Smith's International Debut
  • Country:
  • Australia

Darren Bazeley, head coach of New Zealand, has named 17-year-old Luke Brooke-Smith for his international debut as the team gears up for the 'Soccer Ashes' against Australia. Brooke-Smith, a standout with Wellington Phoenix, steps in for Liberato Cacace, who is recovering from an injury.

Replacing Alex Paulsen, Ipswich Town's 20-year-old goalkeeper Henry Gray also joins the squad as they prepare to face Australia. Paulsen is currently in Poland, settling into Lechia Gdańsk after transferring from AFC Bournemouth.

Bazeley explained that these choices represent an investment in the future of the All Whites. He expressed confidence in the young duo's performances at the club level, believing they have much to contribute to this international stage. The Soccer Ashes series begins in Canberra, with a follow-up match in Auckland.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Boca Juniors Triumphs with Third Consecutive Win

Boca Juniors Triumphs with Third Consecutive Win

 Global
2
Dramatic SUV Crash at Russian Consulate in Sydney

Dramatic SUV Crash at Russian Consulate in Sydney

 Australia
3
South Korea Halts 'Voice of Freedom' Broadcast Amid Tension Easing Measures

South Korea Halts 'Voice of Freedom' Broadcast Amid Tension Easing Measures

 South Korea
4
Rajasthan Rains: Lightning Strikes and Floods Devastate Region

Rajasthan Rains: Lightning Strikes and Floods Devastate Region

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Banks turn to AI as digital fraud schemes surge globally

Academic integrity in the AI era hinges on ethical human oversight

AI and XAI integration paves way for smarter, data-driven agriculture

Over 50% of public companies now flag AI risks in SEC filings

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025