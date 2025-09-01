Rising Stars: Luke Brooke-Smith's International Debut

Darren Bazeley, head coach of New Zealand, has named 17-year-old Luke Brooke-Smith for his international debut as the team gears up for the 'Soccer Ashes' against Australia. Brooke-Smith, a standout with Wellington Phoenix, steps in for Liberato Cacace, who is recovering from an injury.

Replacing Alex Paulsen, Ipswich Town's 20-year-old goalkeeper Henry Gray also joins the squad as they prepare to face Australia. Paulsen is currently in Poland, settling into Lechia Gdańsk after transferring from AFC Bournemouth.

Bazeley explained that these choices represent an investment in the future of the All Whites. He expressed confidence in the young duo's performances at the club level, believing they have much to contribute to this international stage. The Soccer Ashes series begins in Canberra, with a follow-up match in Auckland.

(With inputs from agencies.)