Mystery Theft: Tennis Star's Trophy Vanishes from NYC Hotel

Romanian tennis player Sorana Cirstea reported her Cleveland tournament trophy stolen from a New York hotel room during the U.S. Open. Despite its sentimental value, the trophy has no material worth. Cirstea, recently eliminated, has appealed on Instagram for its return. The hotel declined to comment.
Romanian tennis player Sorana Cirstea finds herself at the center of an unusual mystery after her trophy from a recent win was reportedly stolen from her hotel room in New York during the U.S. Open.
Cirstea, who was knocked out of the singles competition just two days prior, took to Instagram late Saturday, expressing her desire for the trophy's return, emphasizing its sentimental rather than material value.
The trophy, which marked her third career singles title and a victorious start in the Cleveland warmup tournament, is now at the heart of an unsolved theft case, with hotel management opting to remain silent on the issue.
