Seattle Sounders Triumph in Leagues Cup Amid Miami-Uproar Scuffle

Seattle Sounders emerged victorious in the Leagues Cup, defeating Inter Miami 3-0 at Lumen Field. The host team's emphatic win, secured in front of 69,314 fans, was overshadowed by post-match altercations involving Miami's Luis Suarez.

Seattle dominated from the onset, with Osaze De Rosario setting the pace by netting the opener through a remarkable team effort in the 26th minute. Christian Roldan added to the scoreboard from the penalty spot late in the match, with Ethan Rothrock sealing the win.

Despite Miami's attempts to counter, a tactical change by manager Javier Mascherano backfired as the Sounders exploited defensive gaps. The victory marked Seattle manager Brian Schmetzer's achievement as the first to win every major North American trophy.

(With inputs from agencies.)