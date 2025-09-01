Malaysia and Korea Dominate in Asia Cup Hockey Pool B Matches
Malaysia and Korea advanced to the Super 4 stage of the men's Asia Cup hockey tournament after comfortable victories in Pool B. Malaysia demolished Chinese Taipei 15-0, while Korea defeated Bangladesh 5-1. Both teams performed strongly, with Malaysia leading the pool and Korea finishing second.
Malaysia and Korea have dominated their respective Pool B encounters to comfortably progress to the Super 4 stage of the men's Asia Cup hockey competition on Monday.
Malaysia delivered a powerful performance with a 15-0 victory over Chinese Taipei, led by impressive scoring from Ashran Hamsani and Akhimullah Anuar. Malaysia topped the group with three wins from three matches.
Korea also secured a spot in the Super 4, clinching a 5-1 win against Bangladesh. Despite the loss, Sohanur Sobuj provided a small consolation for Bangladesh with their single goal.
