Malaysia and Korea Dominate in Asia Cup Hockey Pool B Matches

Malaysia and Korea have dominated their respective Pool B encounters to comfortably progress to the Super 4 stage of the men's Asia Cup hockey competition on Monday.

Malaysia delivered a powerful performance with a 15-0 victory over Chinese Taipei, led by impressive scoring from Ashran Hamsani and Akhimullah Anuar. Malaysia topped the group with three wins from three matches.

Korea also secured a spot in the Super 4, clinching a 5-1 win against Bangladesh. Despite the loss, Sohanur Sobuj provided a small consolation for Bangladesh with their single goal.

(With inputs from agencies.)