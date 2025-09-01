Left Menu

Luke Donald's Bold European Ryder Cup Picks Aim for Victory at Bethpage

European Ryder Cup captain Luke Donald selects his 12-man team, emphasizing form and past success. Key selections include Shane Lowry, Jon Rahm, Viktor Hovland, and Matt Fitzpatrick. Despite changes, Donald seeks to end European losses in the U.S., with the next challenge at Bethpage Black Course starting September 26.

European Ryder Cup captain Luke Donald has put his faith in a blend of form and past winners as he announced wildcards Shane Lowry, Jon Rahm, Viktor Hovland, Ludvig Aberg, Sepp Straka, and Matt Fitzpatrick to complete his 12-man squad for the upcoming tournament.

While Rasmus Hojgaard makes his debut, replacing his twin brother Nicolai, continuity is a key strategy for Donald, who retains a large portion of the team that secured a victory over the U.S. last year. The European team faces a stern test as they head to Bethpage Black Course, looking to break a string of defeats on American soil.

Despite formidable U.S. opposition led by Keegan Bradley and star players like Scottie Scheffler and Xander Schauffele, Donald remains optimistic. "I'm trying to give our team the best opportunity for success," he told Sky Sports, underscoring the challenging yet exciting road ahead.

(With inputs from agencies.)

