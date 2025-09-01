South Africa Faces England Without Rabada in ODI Series Opener

South Africa is set to face England in the opening match of their One Day International series at Headingley, but they will do so without star players Kagiso Rabada and Matthew Breetzke. Rabada is still recovering from an ankle injury, while Breetzke is sidelined with a hamstring issue.

The team, led by Captain Temba Bavuma, has made several adjustments as they prepare for three ODI and three Twenty20 matches against England. Teenage pace bowler Kwena Maphaka will not feature in the opening game to manage his workload, although he may participate in subsequent matches.

Veteran David Miller is also absent from the ODIs but remains part of the squad for the T20 competitions. Despite missing recent international fixtures due to participation in the Hundred competition, he is still considered for future international engagements. The team lineup includes Aiden Markram and other key players.

