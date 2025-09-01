India's Bleak Battle: Defeated by Iran in CAFA Nations Cup Clash

In a challenging display at the Hisor Central Stadium, the Indian senior national team faced a resounding 0-3 defeat to Iran during their second group stage encounter in the CAFA Nations Cup 2025. Despite a resilient performance in the first half, Iran's three second-half goals cemented their dominant position at the top of the group, according to the Indian Super League (ISL) website.

Under Khalid Jamil's leadership, two strategic changes were made for this match against Iran, replacing Jeakson Singh and Lallianzuala Chhangte with Danish Farooq and Nikhil Prabhu. The revamped line-up aimed to bolster the midfield alongside Suresh Singh Wangjam, providing robust defensive support to counter Iran's aggressive advances. While India managed to maintain a tightly guarded defense through the first half, successfully containing Iran's offensive threats as Gurpreet Singh Sandhu faced minimal tests, their limited offensive opportunities left the match scoreless at halftime.

Iran, however, increased their offensive pressure in the second half. Amirhossein Hosseinzadeh broke the deadlock in the 59th minute, pushing Iran ahead. In response, India introduced Jithin MS and Naorem Mahesh Singh as substitutions, with Naorem Mahesh Singh generating potential openings that ultimately went unconverted. Iran's offensive prowess shone through with Ali Alipour doubling their advantage in the 89th minute and Mehdi Taremi sealing the game during stoppage time, concluding the match at 3-0. India will regroup to face Afghanistan next, while Iran is set to take on Tajikistan.