Tennis Triumphs and Turmoil: A Sports News Roundup

Novak Djokovic etched his name further into tennis history by becoming the oldest man to reach all four Grand Slam quarter-finals in a single season, following a decisive victory at the US Open. Despite the triumph, Djokovic missed his daughter's birthday, drawing lighthearted remonstrance from family.

Drama unfolded at the Leagues Cup final when Inter Miami's Luis Suarez was involved in an altercation, allegedly spitting at a Seattle Sounders staffer. The heated exchange flared into a melee, underscored by Sergio Busquets reportedly punching an opposing player. The incident marred the Seattle Sounders' 3-0 victory.

In MLB news, Will Smith's ninth-inning home run gave the Los Angeles Dodgers a critical victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks. Meanwhile, Florida State's football community was shaken as freshman linebacker Ethan Pritchard remains in critical condition after a shooting. Elsewhere, Jaylen Warren finalized a contract extension with the Pittsburgh Steelers.