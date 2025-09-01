India and Nigeria Compete for 2030 Commonwealth Games Hosting Bid

India finds itself in a competitive race against Nigeria for the hosting rights of the 2030 Commonwealth Games, as both nations submitted their bids before the August 31 deadline. Commonwealth Sport confirmed Nigeria's entry alongside India's bid for the multi-sport event.

The detailed proposals from India and Nigeria are set to be reviewed by an Evaluation Commission constituted by the Commonwealth Sport (CS) Executive Board. This process will involve in-person presentations by both candidate hosts at a set meeting in London scheduled for late September, with a final recommendation to be made in November.

The Evaluation Commission is led by Sandra Osborne, CS vice president, and includes a team of esteemed officials. Despite an initial expression of interest, Canada withdrew its bid due to financial limitations, leaving India and Nigeria as the top contenders for the centenary Commonwealth Games.