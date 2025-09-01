Real Betis Snag Antony in Last-Minute Transfer Deal
Real Betis have signed Antony from Manchester United in a 25 million euro deal just before the transfer deadline. Antony, who initially joined Betis on loan, was part of United's squad revamp. He made 62 appearances for United. Other players, like Rashford and Sancho, are also seeking exits.
Real Betis have successfully signed Manchester United forward Antony just ahead of the transfer deadline, finalizing a 25 million euro package deal that includes a 50% net sell-on clause.
Antony, a 25-year-old Brazilian international, made 62 Premier League appearances for United, scoring five goals. Initially joining Betis on loan, he netted nine goals across all competitions.
Antony's departure is part of United's ongoing squad revamp. Napoli recently signed Rasmus Hojlund on loan. Marcus Rashford and other players are also pursuing exits from United.
