Real Betis Snag Antony in Last-Minute Transfer Deal

Real Betis have successfully signed Manchester United forward Antony just ahead of the transfer deadline, finalizing a 25 million euro package deal that includes a 50% net sell-on clause.

Antony, a 25-year-old Brazilian international, made 62 Premier League appearances for United, scoring five goals. Initially joining Betis on loan, he netted nine goals across all competitions.

Antony's departure is part of United's ongoing squad revamp. Napoli recently signed Rasmus Hojlund on loan. Marcus Rashford and other players are also pursuing exits from United.