Aston Villa Strengthens Squad with Sancho and Elliott Loans

Aston Villa has acquired Jadon Sancho and Harvey Elliott on loan, fortifying their team for a challenging Premier League season. Sancho joins from Manchester United via Chelsea, with Elliott joining from Liverpool. The club aims to recover from a disappointing start with only one point from three games.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 02-09-2025 02:56 IST | Created: 02-09-2025 02:56 IST
Aston Villa has reinforced its squad by securing loan deals for Jadon Sancho and Harvey Elliott from Manchester United and Liverpool, respectively. The Midlands club is striving to overcome a shaky start to the Premier League season.

Sancho, recognized for his performances at Borussia Dortmund, impressively played for Chelsea, even scoring in their UEFA Europa Conference League final win. This addition signifies a strategic move on the closing day of the transfer window.

Villa also took on veteran defender Victor Lindelof from United, aiming for full wage coverage through loan fees and bonuses. Elliott joins Villa on a season-long loan with an obligation to buy, hoping to revive Villa's fortunes after their current league standing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

