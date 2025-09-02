Senne Lammens: Manchester United's New Goalkeeping Hope

Manchester United have bolstered their squad by signing Belgian goalkeeper Senne Lammens from Royal Antwerp on a lucrative five-year contract valued at 21 million euros plus add-ons. The 23-year-old arrives with a burgeoning reputation, expected to challenge current goalkeepers Andre Onana and Altay Bayindir, both facing struggles this season.

Lammens, with 12 clean sheets from 60 appearances at Antwerp, boasts a notable track record. Last season, he not only made the most saves across Europe's top leagues but also excelled in progressive passes among goalkeepers under 23. United's Director of Football, Jason Wilcox, lauds Lammens for his potential and readiness to impact the club.

The signing addresses a critical need for United as recent goalkeeping errors have proved costly. Manager Ruben Amorim acknowledges the challenges goalkeepers face under Manchester United's spotlight but is optimistic about Lammens' future contributions.

(With inputs from agencies.)