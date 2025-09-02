Mitchell Starc Steps Down from T20s to Focus on Test and ODI Cricket

In a strategic career shift, Australia's prominent pace bowler Mitchell Starc has retired from Twenty20 internationals, a decision aimed at fortifying his longevity in test and one-day cricket. The 35-year-old announced his departure with 79 wickets from 65 T20Is, ranking him second in Australia's all-time list behind spinner Adam Zampa.

Starc, emphasizing his commitment to test cricket, expressed that it has always been his foremost priority. He fondly recalled moments from the 2021 T20 World Cup, valuing the camaraderie and fun that marked those experiences. Looking forward, Starc focuses on staying fresh for away tours in India, the Ashes, and the 2027 ODI World Cup.

National selectors, including George Bailey, and Cricket Australia CEO Todd Greenberg lauded Starc's T20 contributions, acknowledging his game-changing skill and the selfless decision to pave the way for emerging fast bowlers. With a strategic vision, Starc steps aside, allowing the next generation to gear up for the T20 World Cup ahead.

(With inputs from agencies.)