Anisimova Dominates Under the Lights to Set Quarter-Final Clash

Amanda Anisimova powered through her match against Beatriz Haddad Maia under the dazzling lights of Arthur Ashe Stadium, securing a decisive 6-0, 6-3 victory. This win sets up a thrilling quarter-final encounter with Iga Swiatek at the U.S. Open.

The 24-year-old American expressed her anticipation, reflecting on her previous defeat to Swiatek with a sense of eagerness for redemption. "Who would've thought we'd meet again so soon? I'm super excited. It's going to be a great match... I hope, this time," Anisimova said.

Anisimova broke Haddad Maia's serve three times in the first set and overcame a brief lapse in the second set to seal her win. She expressed joy in returning to Arthur Ashe Stadium, highlighting her love for performing on big stages.

