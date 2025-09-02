Left Menu

Anisimova Dominates Under the Lights to Set Quarter-Final Clash

Amanda Anisimova delivered an impressive performance at Arthur Ashe Stadium, defeating Beatriz Haddad Maia 6-0 6-3 to reach the U.S. Open quarter-finals. Anisimova, seeking redemption for her previous loss to world number two Iga Swiatek, saved break points and showcased her strength on the big stage.

Amanda Anisimova powered through her match against Beatriz Haddad Maia under the dazzling lights of Arthur Ashe Stadium, securing a decisive 6-0, 6-3 victory. This win sets up a thrilling quarter-final encounter with Iga Swiatek at the U.S. Open.

The 24-year-old American expressed her anticipation, reflecting on her previous defeat to Swiatek with a sense of eagerness for redemption. "Who would've thought we'd meet again so soon? I'm super excited. It's going to be a great match... I hope, this time," Anisimova said.

Anisimova broke Haddad Maia's serve three times in the first set and overcame a brief lapse in the second set to seal her win. She expressed joy in returning to Arthur Ashe Stadium, highlighting her love for performing on big stages.

