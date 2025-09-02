Ederson Transitions from Triumph at Man City to New Beginnings at Fenerbahce

Manchester City's decorated goalkeeper, Ederson, has embarked on a new journey with Turkey's Fenerbahce, bidding farewell after an illustrious eight-year stint with the Premier League giants. The Brazilian, who joined City from Benfica in 2017, leaves behind a legacy adorned with 18 trophies, including six Premier League titles and a Champions League crown.

City confirmed the transfer on Tuesday, noting Ederson's indelible mark on the club's history. Director of Football Hugo Viana expressed gratitude for Ederson's contributions and wished him success in his new chapter, emphasizing that the 32-year-old would always be welcomed back to Etihad.

British media revealed that the transfer fee amounted to approximately 12 million pounds, while Ederson is set to earn a net salary of 11 million euros per season with Fenerbahce. Despite the move, Ederson speaks fondly of his time at City, crediting manager Pep Guardiola for the successes achieved together.