UP Warriorz Unveil 'Blooming Rebellion' Jersey for Women's Premier League

UP Warriorz launch a new jersey blending Banarasi heritage with modern sportswear for the Women's Premier League. The design, a collaboration with Ekaya Banaras, showcases cultural motifs, aiming to empower players. The jersey debuts as Warriorz kick off the season against Gujarat Giants on January 10.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-01-2026 16:27 IST | Created: 07-01-2026 16:27 IST
UP Warriorz playing jersey for WPL 2026. (Photo: UP Warriorz). Image Credit: ANI
UP Warriorz, in association with their design partner Ekaya Banaras, have unveiled an innovative playing jersey for the upcoming Women's Premier League. The newly designed jersey integrates Banarasi textile heritage, reinforcing the team's ethos of courage and fearlessness in cricket.

Dubbed 'A Blooming Rebellion,' the jersey exemplifies a contemporary fusion of sport and timeless craft. It draws inspiration from Ekaya's esteemed weaving tradition and Banaras' rich floral heritage, reinterpreting cultural motifs with a modern twist. This design bridges tradition and contemporary sportswear, embodying the strength and renewal symbolized by flowers in Banarasi culture.

The jersey, characterized by its sleek athletic look, caters to elite T20 cricket's demands for mobility and comfort while projecting a robust visual identity. It not only signifies Uttar Pradesh's representation but is a step forward in the broader appreciation of women's cricket in India. The jersey will be available to fans and will be first worn in the match against Gujarat Giants at the DY Patil Stadium on January 10.

