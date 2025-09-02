Left Menu

Oman's Cricket Dream: Aiming High Against Giants in the Asia Cup

Oman's cricket team, under the guidance of coach Sulakshan Kulkarni, is preparing to face formidable opponents like India and Pakistan in the Asia Cup. Despite being an Associate nation, Oman is optimistic, drawing confidence from past victories over strong teams and inspired by head coach Duleep Mendis.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-09-2025 14:36 IST | Created: 02-09-2025 14:36 IST
Oman's Cricket Dream: Aiming High Against Giants in the Asia Cup
As Oman gears up to face cricket giants India and Pakistan in the upcoming Asia Cup, the team's deputy head coach, Sulakshan Kulkarni, exudes optimism. Despite admitting the nerves that accompany such high-stakes matches, Kulkarni believes in the potential of his squad, aiming to channel their positivity and past successes into competitive performances.

Kulkarni draws inspiration from his own cricketing past, recalling his time as captain of Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers, a club team that famously overcame more illustrious opponents in the Times Shield tournament. He encourages his players to adopt a similar mindset against their more renowned adversaries in the Asia Cup.

Underpinning Oman's ambitions is the long-standing influence of head coach Duleep Mendis, hailed as a transformative figure in Omani cricket. His unyielding commitment over the years has shaped the team into one of the leading Associate nations. As the tournament approaches, Oman prepares diligently, with recent wins against state teams like Karnataka and Kerala bolstering their confidence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

