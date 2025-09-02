Oman's Cricket Dream: Aiming High Against Giants in the Asia Cup

As Oman gears up to face cricket giants India and Pakistan in the upcoming Asia Cup, the team's deputy head coach, Sulakshan Kulkarni, exudes optimism. Despite admitting the nerves that accompany such high-stakes matches, Kulkarni believes in the potential of his squad, aiming to channel their positivity and past successes into competitive performances.

Kulkarni draws inspiration from his own cricketing past, recalling his time as captain of Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers, a club team that famously overcame more illustrious opponents in the Times Shield tournament. He encourages his players to adopt a similar mindset against their more renowned adversaries in the Asia Cup.

Underpinning Oman's ambitions is the long-standing influence of head coach Duleep Mendis, hailed as a transformative figure in Omani cricket. His unyielding commitment over the years has shaped the team into one of the leading Associate nations. As the tournament approaches, Oman prepares diligently, with recent wins against state teams like Karnataka and Kerala bolstering their confidence.

(With inputs from agencies.)