Prime Volleyball League Season 4: Bigger, Bolder, and Ready for Action

The Prime Volleyball League Season 4 is set to run from October 2 to October 26 with an expanded 10-team roster, welcoming the Goa Guardians. Divided into two pools, 38 exciting matches will culminate in the finals. Enthusiasts can expect intense matchups and a heightened volleyball experience.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-09-2025 14:44 IST | Created: 02-09-2025 14:44 IST
Calicut Heroes lifting Prime Volleyball League trophy (Image: PVL). Image Credit: ANI
The Prime Volleyball League is set to captivate fans with its fourth season, commencing on October 2 and culminating on October 26. This season, with the inclusion of the Goa Guardians, expands the competition to ten teams and promises the most exhilarating edition yet.

Teams are divided into two pools, each consisting of five teams. A total of 38 matches are scheduled, including 35 during the league stage. The format sees each team face off four times against pool teams and thrice against teams in the other pool, delivering intense competitive action.

As the league reaches its peak, the top four teams advance to the semi-finals on October 24, followed by the much-anticipated finals on October 26. Officials highlight the strategic schedule and enhanced fan engagement, marking a significant milestone for volleyball in India.

