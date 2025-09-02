Left Menu

Craig McMillan Joins White Ferns: Boosts Hopes for Women's ODI World Cup

Former New Zealand all-rounder Craig McMillan becomes the batting and fielding coach of White Ferns ahead of Women’s ODI World Cup. He aims to leverage his previous success with the team to enhance their performance. The tournament will begin in Indore with increased prize money.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Auckland | Updated: 02-09-2025 15:36 IST | Created: 02-09-2025 15:36 IST
  • New Zealand

Craig McMillan, a former New Zealand cricket all-rounder, has been appointed as the batting and fielding coach for the White Ferns just in time for the Women's ODI World Cup. Co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka, the tournament kicks off on September 30.

With a solid cricketing resume of 55 Tests and 197 ODIs, McMillan already has experienced success with the New Zealand team during their 2024 T20 World Cup victory. He joins head coach Ben Sawyer, committed to developing the White Ferns further.

''I'm thrilled to be involved again,'' McMillan said, emphasizing the growing strength of women's cricket. "Our team is ready, having trained in Chennai to adapt to Indian conditions. We're eager to add more trophies to our cabinet," he elaborated. The White Ferns start their campaign against Australia on October 1.

(With inputs from agencies.)

