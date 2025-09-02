Gender Dispute Shadows World Boxing Championships

World Boxing has confirmed that Taiwan's Lin Yu-Ting will not be competing at the impending World Championships in Liverpool following a gender dispute. Last month, World Boxing announced that female athletes would undergo mandatory sex testing at the championships as part of a new eligibility policy.

This decision comes shortly after Lin and Algeria's Imane Khelif faced a gender-eligibility row after winning gold at last year's Paris Olympics. Lin's coach, Tseng Tzu-chiang, asserted in August that she had not planned to skip the championships and was prepared to submit necessary documentation to comply with procedures.

Nonetheless, a source from the Taiwan boxing association has confirmed Lin's absence, providing no further comment. Meanwhile, Khelif has appealed against a ruling mandating her to undergo genetic sex testing to compete, a decision upheld by the Court of Arbitration for Sport.