Gender Dispute Shadows World Boxing Championships
Taiwan's Lin Yu-Ting will not participate in the upcoming World Boxing Championships in Liverpool due to gender eligibility disputes, as confirmed by World Boxing. The governing body's new policy requires mandatory sex testing for participants. This controversy arises over a year after similar disputes occurred at the Paris Olympics.
World Boxing has confirmed that Taiwan's Lin Yu-Ting will not be competing at the impending World Championships in Liverpool following a gender dispute. Last month, World Boxing announced that female athletes would undergo mandatory sex testing at the championships as part of a new eligibility policy.
This decision comes shortly after Lin and Algeria's Imane Khelif faced a gender-eligibility row after winning gold at last year's Paris Olympics. Lin's coach, Tseng Tzu-chiang, asserted in August that she had not planned to skip the championships and was prepared to submit necessary documentation to comply with procedures.
Nonetheless, a source from the Taiwan boxing association has confirmed Lin's absence, providing no further comment. Meanwhile, Khelif has appealed against a ruling mandating her to undergo genetic sex testing to compete, a decision upheld by the Court of Arbitration for Sport.
